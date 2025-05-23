Fun Fact: Parking Your Car In Front Of Your Home Is The Worst Thing You Can Do

Vivint recently published a study on the subject of car theft and break-ins, and it turned up some surprising facts and figures. For instance, did you know that Hyundai is one of the most stolen brands in the US? Yep, 48,445 Elantras and 42,813 Sonatas were stolen in 2023, and that's not counting break-ins and other forms of vandalism. And you'll never guess which state has seen the biggest increase in car thefts since 2022: Maryland. Some of the study's findings are more like "interesting factoids," while others can actually be put to use in keeping your car, and everything in it, safe and secure. Here's what you need to know.



Read Article