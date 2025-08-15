Future Ford EVs Will Have Smaller And Lighter Batteries But Not More Range

On Monday, Ford laid out a bold plan for its next-generation electric vehicles—"breakthrough" EVs designed from the ground-up to be profitable and hit China where it hurts. One cornerstone of that strategy: itty-bitty batteries.

Doug Field, the automaker's top EV boss and a former Tesla executive, said this week that Ford's "obsession with efficiency" will make its future EVs "achieve a similar range as competitors with a battery that is up to one-third smaller." This would be a big deal if Ford can pull it off.