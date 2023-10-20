Future Toyota EPU Pickup To Try Its Luck As A MAVERICK Chaser

Although it's labeled as a "next-generation mid-size pickup truck concept," the model stretches out to 199.6 inches (5,070 mm) in length, a mere tenth of an inch shorter than the Maverick. Nevertheless, the concept boasts a generous 131.8-inch (3,350 mm) wheelbase, exceeding the Ford by 10.7 inches (272 mm).



Beyond its dimensions, the EPU showcases a monocoque construction and a crew cab design. Regarding the latter, the truck combines angular lines with fluid surfaces, adorned with plastic body cladding, unconventional rear windows, and a cleverly designed short bed.



Inside the cabin, a minimalist approach prevails, highlighted by a floating 'command center' that integrates a digital instrument cluster, a widescreen infotainment system, and a compact shifter. Notable features include a yoke-like steering wheel and a shelf-like dashboard.



While Toyota remained tight-lipped about specific details, they did confirm that the truck is equipped with an electric powertrain. The automaker further emphasized the concept's "low center of gravity for enhanced handling stability and ride comfort."





































