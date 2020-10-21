G Rated GTA? EV Racing Series Announced Where Crossovers Race Through Obstacle Laden Street Courses

The organisers of the new championship are planning eight events for the opening season, with racing taking place on short, spectator-friendly obstacle-filled circuits in urban areas. The one-day events will feature 15 short races in a one-day format, with the plan for eight manufacturer-backed teams to run each run two drivers.

The initiative has been developed by Max Welti, a former Porsche Motorsport boss and Sauber Formula 1 team director, and Rob Armstrong, the former head of motorsport at sports marketing firm IMG.