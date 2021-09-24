GAS RATIONING In The Works In The UK? Will It Make It's Way Across The Pond HERE Soon?

Downing Street today signalled it is bracing for a 'winter of discontent' after BP was forced to ration fuel and shut stations, supermarkets warned of food shortages and more energy firms went bust amid rising gas prices.



The Petrol Retailers Association warned drivers to 'keep a quarter of a tank' of fuel in their vehicles in preparation for potential closures of local petrol stations.



Number 10 said this afternoon that 'we acknowledge there are issues facing many industries across the UK' as the nation heads into the colder months.



Brexit Britain. 50 cars trying to get fuel on a Friday evening. Nice one Boris. #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/CtmIZlphly — Will Oulton (@WillOulton) September 24, 2021



Read Article