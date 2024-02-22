GENIUS! GM CFO Says EV Issues Need To Be Found BEFORE They Go On Sale To The Public

General Motors chief financial officer Paul Jacobson has acknowledged the automotive giant needs to resolve issues with its electric vehicles, having delayed a number of its impending vehicles over the past year. One of GM’s most significant product delays was confirmed last year when it said the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV would no longer be introduced in 2024 but rather in late 2025. The launch of the Chevrolet Equinox EV was also pushed back and its starting price was set at $34,995, higher than the ~$30,000 figure that Chevy had initially promised. Jacobson added that the brand also needs to nail prices on its EV to win over new customers.



