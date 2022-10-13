GERMAN ENGINEERING LOSING ITS CACHET? Porsche Macan EV DELAYED For AT LEAST A Year Due To Software Issues!

Electric SUV won't arrive until at least 2024 as problems at Cariad software division slow development progress



The launch of the new Porsche Macan electric SUV has been delayed for a year because of slower than expected software development within the wider Volkswagen Group.



The Macan EV will be one of the first production cars to use Porsche and Audi’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, but Porsche has now confirmed that it won’t be released until 2024.



Problems surrounding the production of the E3 1.2 software platform by Cariad, the software division of the Volkswagen Group, are partly to blame for that delay.



What a mess.



