GERMANY Backtracking On PHEV And EV Subsidies EARLIER Than Previously Planned On? What's Your BEST GUESS Of WHY?

It looks like Germany is backtracking on their PHEV and BEV subsidies.



What's your BEST guess of WHY?



Could it be they KNOW they will lose the whole business to Tesla and be responsible for paying for it to happen?







According to plans by ???? German Economics Minister Robert Habeck, subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars will be eliminated at the end of 2022, earlier than previously planned. According to Habeck's plans, there will also be less money from the state for BEVs in the future — Alex (@alex_avoigt) June 18, 2022



