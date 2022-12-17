GET THAT EV OFF THAT DRIVEWAY! Is This Florida Golf Community A Bunch Of ANTI-RIVIANITES?

A Weston Hills Country Club homeowner has been put on notice and told to park his new $100,000 pickup truck in a garage, out of sight, or face fines.



That homeowner is gearing up for a fight, claiming the rules are outdated and ridiculous.



“How long did you wait to get this vehicle?” Local 10 investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier asked.

“It was ordered over a year ago,” said Weston Hills resident Glenn Gordon.



Gordon’s truck was delivered just a few weeks ago.



“I felt like a little kid waiting for it,” he said. “The first one I saw was mine.”

Gordon’s truck is the first of its kind – an all-electric pickup called the Rivian R1T.



“Some are taking pictures of it,” Gordon said. “They say, ‘beautiful vehicle, can I see it?’ That’s the only comments I have got.”



Less than two weeks after taking delivery, Gordon received a notice from property management that the truck can’t be parked in his driveway overnight.



The country club has strict rules for trucks, trailers, RV’s and commercial vehicles, set by Arvida, which developed Weston back in the 1980s.











They want it out of sight.



“Did the rule ever cross your mind when you ordered the truck?” Weinsier asked.

“I never thought there would be a rule like that,” Gordon said. “There are trucks all over the place … We don’t have room in our garage to put it in there.”





