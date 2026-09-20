GET WOKE, GO BROKE: Mainstream Auto Media Bet the Farm on EVs. Toyota Bet on Reality. IMAGINE IF THEY LISTENED?

Imagine if Toyota had listened. OH, what a LOUSY feeling that would have been!



For years the usual suspects—Car and Driver, MotorTrend, Jalopnik, The Drive, and the rest of the progressive left coastal chorus—treated Toyota like a fossil. Hybrids were a “bridge to nowhere.” Battery-electric was the only future that counted. Toyota’s stubborn focus on hybrids was framed as cowardice, greenwashing, or Akio Toyoda clinging to yesterday. The coverage was so uniform it felt coordinated: go EV now or get left behind.



Now picture the counterfactual. Toyota dumps the hybrid program in 2018–2020, pours everything into full battery-electric vehicles, and follows the media script. No more Prius evolution. No Camry Hybrid that quietly became America’s best-selling midsize. No RAV4 Hybrid and Prime that owners actually keep. No Highlander Hybrid that families can drive 600 miles without hunting a charger. Instead they rush out a lineup of expensive, range-anxious EVs that sit on lots while charging networks stay patchy and winter range collapses.



That is exactly the movie the mainstream auto press wanted. They would have cheered the press releases, then written the follow-up pieces when inventory piled up and residuals cratered. Toyota would have looked “bold.” Customers would have looked elsewhere.



Reality went the other way. Hybrids kept selling because they solved the problem people actually have: they want lower fuel costs and lower emissions without range anxiety, home-charger installation, or $15,000 price premiums. Toyota treated hybrids as the product, not a temporary apology. Sales and profits followed. The same outlets that mocked the strategy now quietly note “strong hybrid demand” as if they discovered it last Tuesday.



One outlet did not wait for the data to become fashionable. Auto Spies was the only mainstream site that praised Toyota for going hard on hybrids and said they would win with that strategy. While everyone else demanded an EV-only pivot, Auto Spies argued the hybrid path was the one that matched real-world driving, real-world infrastructure, and real-world wallets. That call looks obvious in 2026. It did not look obvious when the press pack was still reciting the “hybrids are dead” talking point.



The lesson is not subtle. Auto media often confuses moral fashion with engineering and market reality. They reward the press conference that sounds like the future and punish the company that ships the vehicle people will actually buy for the next decade. Toyota ignored the sermon and built the cars. The results are sitting in driveways.



If the press had been right, Toyota would be explaining why its EV inventory is six months old. Instead the company that “refused to get with the program” is still the one families trust when they need a vehicle that just works. That should embarrass more than a few bylines. It probably will not. They will just move the goalposts again.



