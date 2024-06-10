GETTIN' SOME TAIL! It's Official! McLaren W1 Debuts!

The McLaren W1 represents the pinnacle of McLaren Automotive's engineering prowess, unveiled as the successor to the legendary McLaren F1 and P1. Set to begin production in 2025, the W1 is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, complemented by an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 1,275 horsepower. This powertrain not only makes it one of the most powerful production cars but also highlights McLaren's commitment to hybrid technology. The W1's design, crafted by Tobias Sühlmann and Alex Alexiev, integrates aggressive aerodynamics for optimal performance, with features like the Active Long Tail for enhanced downforce in race mode. Weighing in at 3,084 pounds, the W1 achieves an impressive power-to-weight ratio, promising acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. Limited to 399 units with a starting price of $2.7 million, the McLaren W1 isn't just a car; it's a statement of automotive excellence and a tribute to McLaren's racing heritage.









The W1 has the highest power output ever from any McLaren combustion engine with epic power delivery from all-new Formula 1 derived 4.0-litre V8, high performance hybrid. The striking design driven by aerodynamic excellence, with high downforce, low drag and ground-effect…





Here is the McLaren W1's new Active Long Tail in action.



In Race mode, it extends rearwards by 300mm, effectively lengthening the rear diffuser to boost downforce (up to 1,000kg at 174mph).



Chief aerodynamicist Robin Algoo calls it the W1's "secret weapon".




