GIVE ME THE NIGHT! Memorial Day SURPRISE! 2022 Kia Steltos Adds NIGHTFALL EDITION. Can Sorento Be FAR Behind?

Since its February 2020 debut, Seltos has risen to be one of Kia’s strongest sellers in a highly competitive segment. The 2022 Kia Seltos SUV arrives with more standard safety technology and brawny good looks with the new Turbo Nightfall Edition.
* Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection1, Lane Keeping Assist1, Lane Departure Warning1, Driver Attention Warning1, Lane Following Assist1 and High Beam Assist1 are now standard across the Seltos lineup.
* The 10.25-inch display, UVO link connectivity, remote start added to key fob and auto climate control is standard on all but the LX trim.
* New Nightfall Edition AWD trim includes exclusive 18-inch matte black alloy wheels, unique black grill, rugged stand-up roof rails and rugged side sills.
* SX AWD features flat-bottom steering wheel. A Plum interior also is available.
|Trim Levels/Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,175 destination)
|2.0L
|$22,490
|2.0L
|$22,690
|2.0L
|$24,190
|2.0L
|$25,790
|1.6L Turbo
|$26,690
|1.6L Turbo
|$27,990
|
|Powertrain:
- 2.0-liter four-cylinder MPI engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque, managed by an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT)
- 1.6-liter Turbo GDI engine outputting 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, paired with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)
|
|Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: (city/highway/combined):
|27/31/29
|29/35/31
|27/31/29
|27/31/29
|25/30/27
|25/30/27
|
|Available Drive Wise Driver Assistance Features1:
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection
- Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)
- Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
- Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
- Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
- Lane Following Assist (LFA)
- Std: LX AWD, S FWD, S AWD, Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
- Blindspot-Collision Avoidance Assist-Rear (BCA-R)
- Std: Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
- Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
- Std: Nightfall Edition, EX AWD, SX AWD
- Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Cyclist Detection
|
|Dimensions:
|172.0 in.
|70.9 in.
|63.6 in. (without roof rails)
|64.2 in. (with roof rails)
|103.5 in.
|62.8 cu. ft (behind 1st row, lowered dual-level cargo floor)
|26.6 (behind 2nd row, lowered dual-level cargo floor)
|3,185 lbs. (LX, S, EX)
|3,317 lbs. SX (Nightfall Edition and SX)