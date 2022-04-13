GIVE ME THE NIGHT! WHY Would KIA DISCONTINUE The HOTTEST Selling Package On The 2023 Telluride?

Since it's introduction, I've owned a 2020 and 2021 Kia Telluride.



So when the refresh hit this AM I was super interested, HOPING for a hybrid or plug-in version



I and I assume MANY, were disappointed they did not appear.



But the thing that REALLY threw me hidden in the details of the new adds and deletes was they DUMPED the most popular NIGHTFALL package.



"The new Telluride introduces two new trim levels – X-Line and X-Pro – for Kia owners who choose to go off the beaten path every so often. Both all-wheel drive models offer a roster of exclusive upgrades and enhancements over other Telluride trims. As seen below, the X-Pro model builds off the X-Line model. Furthermore, the X-Line model replaces the former Telluride Nightfall Edition."



BIG mistake in MY opinion.



Did you know they killed it?



And are you like me saying GIVE ME THE NIGHT!















2022 NY Auto Show Photo Gallery









