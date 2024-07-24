GM Abandons Futuristic Cruise Origin Taxi For Cheaper Self Driving Bolt EV

General Motors’ Cruise autonomous division has had its ups and downs in recent years, though it has seen more of the downs than anything else. It recently announced the decision to stop the development of the Origin, an autonomous pod-like vehicle the company initially planned to release in the “tens of thousands.” GM cited regulatory issues relating to the vehicle’s lack of a steering wheel or pedals, as well as its unique interior seating configuration. The Origin project began in 2020 with a partnership between GM and Honda, but the effort lost steam, and the automaker cut production in November 2023 after its Bolt EV autonomous taxis ran into several issues during testing.



