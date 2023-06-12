GM Abandons Work At Home Protocol - Demands Workers Return To The Office

General Motors is increasing the pressure on its 43,500 salaried workers across the United States to return to the office.



In a company-wide email to employees Tuesday morning that was obtained by the Detroit Free Press, CEO Mary Barra made it clear she wants white-collar workers at their desks inside GM facilities on three specific days of each week "at a minimum."



"At the start of the year, we asked hybrid employees to be in the office three days a week in order to drive the greatest impact. However, adherence has been mixed," Barra wrote in the email. "We are now explicitly requesting hybrid employees to be onsite beginning Jan. 8, every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at minimum. Senior leaders will continue to have the flexibility to determine if a team needs to be in the office more frequently."





