GM Accused Of Covering Up Another Decade Old Safety Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: A person dies in a vehicle crash. Faulty components appear to be to blame. General Motors is eventually accused of knowing about the safety issues and doing nothing to correct them.



Yeah, it’s like the ignition-cylinder issue all over again. This time, ongoing litigation claims that GM covered up problems with a steering sensor. The problems include a high rate of warranty claims and reports of a manufacturing flaw, yet GM never recalled the affected vehicles. At least one death is alleged to have resulted from the failures. The problems appear to have began in 2007. Reuters has surfaced the results of an internal GM probe and documents that were submitted as part of litigation.



