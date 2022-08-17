GM Adds Elite Fashionista To Board Of Directors

General Motors has added to its board of directors Joanne Crevoiserat, CEO of the company that includes luxury fashion brands Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman.

Crevoiserat, 58, is a member of the Business Roundtable, a group of chief executives that weigh in on policy issues affecting the economy, along with GM CEO Mary Barra.

Crevoiserat oversees strategy for Tapestry Inc., including its acceleration program designed to drive sales and profit growth by making the company more consumer-centric, digital, data-driven, leaner and responsible, according to her Business Roundtable bio.



