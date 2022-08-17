GM Adds Elite Fashionista To Board Of Directors

Crevoiserat, 58, is a member of the Business Roundtable, a group of chief executives that weigh in on policy issues affecting the economy, along with GM CEO Mary Barra.

Crevoiserat oversees strategy for Tapestry Inc., including its acceleration program designed to drive sales and profit growth by making the company more consumer-centric, digital, data-driven, leaner and responsible, according to her Business Roundtable bio.