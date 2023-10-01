GM Agrees To Repair Corvette Z06 That Grenaded At 52 Miles If He Removes Social Media Posts About It

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 buyer Marco Garcia's engine failed after just 52 miles, leading to a series of online complaints as he tried to get the issue resolved; now the C8 enthusiast has revealed that he is finally getting the kind of service he deserves, and GM will fix his car at no cost. As a result, he has opted to remove the videos of his complaints from social media, posting the below update.

Before we unpack this any further, let's provide some background. Garcia did not abuse his car in any way and was well aware of the 500-mile break-in period for street use (1,500 miles for track use).