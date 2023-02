Almost every automaker dreams of a Superbowl ad. The glitz the glamor and the above all the advertising attention. So when GM aired there multi-million dollar EV ad. The social media attention hit was immediate, in the least. It seemed it motivate viewers to jump on Google and search for their favorite EV brand...Tesla.





You can't make this up, millions or dollars down the tube sending viewers to the competition.



A few minutes ago GM aired their electric vehicle Super Bowl ad. @Tesla's Google search interest immediately spiked to a peak rating of 100 after it aired ???? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/xDvCHVOmZO — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 13, 2023