GM And Ford Ignore Biden Administration Assurances And Prepare For An Upcoming Recession

General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are about to replay a script they have played out many times before - trying to convince investors they can get through a recession without skidding into the red. Analysts have been cutting share price targets and profit estimates for the Detroit automakers over the past several weeks, in tandem with downbeat outlooks for the global economy. High energy prices, rising interest rates, inflation, snarled supply chains and stubborn persistence of the COVID virus all bode ill for automaker profits, analysts said.



Read Article