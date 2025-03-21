GM And Hyundai Close To Deal To Share Commercial Trucks

General Motors and Hyundai Motor are close to finalizing a deal for Hyundai to share two electric commercial van models with the Detroit auto giant, according to a source familiar with the talks and Hyundai documents reviewed by Reuters.

In return, GM might provide Hyundai with pickup trucks to sell under the Hyundai brand in North America, the source said.

Such arrangements could kick off a broader partnership as the companies, two of the world's largest automakers, hold wide-ranging discussions, the source said. The documents reviewed by Reuters show Hyundai is considering deals with GM that include joint purchasing or development involving computing chips, next-generation batteries and battery materials.