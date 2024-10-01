GM And VW To Fall Out Of Favor In Chinese Market Due To Lack Of Competitive EVs

Volkswagen and General Motors, once the dominant players in China’s car sector, are now struggling to keep up with mainland-based electric vehicle (EV) makers as their petrol-powered line-ups lose ground in the world’s largest market.

VW reported on Tuesday that it delivered 3.24 million units in mainland China and Hong Kong last year, a relatively weak 1.2 per cent year-on-year increase in a market that grew 5.6 per cent overall.



The German company sold 23.2 per cent more pure electric cars in mainland China and Hong Kong than it did in 2022, but the total was only 191,800. Meanwhile, the mainland EV market jumped 37 per cent last year, with deliveries of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars hitting 8.9 million units.





