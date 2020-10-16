GM Announces "Factory Zero" To Produce HUMMER EV Trucks

GM announced its first electric vehicle-only factory, called ‘Factory Zero’, to produce the GMC HUMMER EV pickup and more.



Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be the site converted to produce only electric vehicles.

GM shared the news today:

“General Motors today announced its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be known as Factory ZERO, reconfigured to an all-electric vehicle assembly plant. The name Factory ZERO reflects the significance of this facility in advancing GM’s zero-crashes, zero-emissions and zero-congestion future. Factory ZERO will be the launchpad for GM’s multi-brand EV strategy. The facility has advanced technology and tooling and was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing. The GMC HUMMER EV pickup and the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving, shared vehicle, and other GM EVs will be built at Factory ZERO. Production of the GMC HUMMER EV pickup will begin in late 2021”.