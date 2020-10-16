GM Announces "Factory Zero" To Produce HUMMER EV Trucks

GM announced its first electric vehicle-only factory, called ‘Factory Zero’, to produce the GMC HUMMER EV pickup and more.



Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be the site converted to produce only electric vehicles.

GM shared the news today:

“General Motors today announced its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be known as Factory ZERO, reconfigured to an all-electric vehicle assembly plant. The name Factory ZERO reflects the significance of this facility in advancing GM’s zero-crashes, zero-emissions and zero-congestion future. Factory ZERO will be the launchpad for GM’s multi-brand EV strategy. The facility has advanced technology and tooling and was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing. The GMC HUMMER EV pickup and the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving, shared vehicle, and other GM EVs will be built at Factory ZERO. Production of the GMC HUMMER EV pickup will begin in late 2021”.



MDarringer

Like the PR of "Factory Zero" will make it good.

Mary, you need to resign.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/16/2020 5:54:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

