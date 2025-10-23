GM Approaches Level 3 Autonomy In 2028 Cadillac Escalade IQ

General Motors will take another step toward automated driving with a new version of its Super Cruise system—one that will allow drivers to look away from the road entirely. The so-called “eyes-off” mode is expected to debut in the 2028 Cadillac Escalade IQ, this will be GM’s first attempt at delivering Level 3 autonomy.

Unlike the current Level 2 version of Super Cruise, which allows hands-free operation only when the driver’s eyes remain on the road, the new system will grant drivers the ability to divert their attention—to a phone, a movie playing on the center screen, or a conversation—while the vehicle handles the driving duties.