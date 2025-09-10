GM Backs Off Shady Plan To Extend EV Tax Credits After Lawmaker Questions Legality

Last month, CarBuzz reported on two automakers – Ford and General Motors – that found a loophole to keep the expired $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit alive through the end of the calendar year. A new report from Reuters claims that General Motors has now axed the plan, citing concerns from Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. CarBuzz reached out to both automakers for clarification. We are awaiting a reply from Ford, but a General Motors spokesperson provided us with the following statement: "GM worked on an extended offer for the benefit of our customers and dealers. We recognize there have been some concerns about the program, so going forward we will not claim the tax credit. GM will fund the incentive lease terms through the end of October."



