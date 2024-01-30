GM Backtracks On EV Push - Reintroduces Plug In Hybrid Vehicles

General Motors is changing its product lineup strategy to include plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, CEO Mary Barra told investors Tuesday.



Barra did not disclose specific details of the plans other than that PHEVs, which include an internal combustion engine along with battery technologies, will be rolled out on "select vehicles" in North America to assist in meeting more stringent federal fuel economy regulations.



More companies are reconsidering the viability of hybrid vehicles to appease consumer demand and avoid costly penalties related to those federal fuel economy and emissions standards. Most of GM's main competitors offer traditional hybrids as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.





