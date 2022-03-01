GM Based Acura ADX May Be First EV For Brand

Acura is currently working on an electric SUV, thats based on GM’s Ultium platform. While Honda has already announced the Prologue name for its version of the SUV, Acura has not. Well now it looks like it might be called the ADX, since Honda recently filed to trademark the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Acura has not made any announcements about the ADX name, so we’ll have to wait and see if it will be used by its first electric SUV or maybe a different SUV for its lineup. Although it’s likely that the name will be used for its EV.



