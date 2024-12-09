GM Begins Issuing Sweat Shop Policies For White Collar Workers - Produce Or Get Out

During this year, General Motors has revised the way it determines bonuses, how it evaluates salaried employees, how large and where its global headquarters is, and revoked work-from-home privileges for some workers. According to industry experts, the message is a clear one: to step up and be more productive. Those who can’t meet the new standards will be asked to leave. GM already bought out some 5,000 jobs last year and then announced last month that it would cut a further 1,000 to 1,500 jobs. Of those more recent cuts, some 600 jobs were evidently located in Detroit. These moves all contribute to GM’s goal of cutting $2 billion worth of costs by the end of this year.







