GM Begins Parking Incomplete Vehicles Waiting On Semiconductor Supply To Resume

General Motors is extending production cuts at three global plants through at least mid-March and building but leaving incomplete vehicles at two other factories due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. GM on Tuesday did not disclose how much volume it would lose in its latest action or which supplier and vehicle parts were affected by the chip shortage, but said the focus remains on keeping production running at plants building its highest-profit vehicles -- trucks, crossovers and SUVs. GM said it intends to make up as much lost production as possible.



