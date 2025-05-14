GM Begins Rolling Layoffs At Canadian Factory

Workers at General Motors’ Canadian assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario, have been informed that production will be reduced in June, prompting the company to implement temporary layoffs. Fortunately, the cutbacks are not permanent, and the local union believes the move isn’t related to the ongoing tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Unifor union, which represents the workers at the plant, confirmed that there will be rotating layoffs. Starting next month, one shift per week will be temporarily suspended. However, the exact number of workers affected remains unclear.