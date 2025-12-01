GM Begins Training Veterans To Work In The Car Industry

Transitioning from military service to civilian life can feel uncertain for many service members. A Pew Research Center report shows that only one in four U.S. veterans has a job lined up after leaving the armed forces. To help ease the transition, General Motors teamed up with the U.S. Army on the Shifting Gears Automotive Technical Training Program.

The program is designed to provide soldiers with technical skills, personal development, and professional support to launch a career in the automotive industry. It also gives participants a sense of direction at a crucial time, helping them apply the discipline and teamwork learned in the military to a new, hands-on profession.