GM Boss Mary Barra Calls #DetroitAutoShow2022 'ELECTRIC'. What's Next? She Calls Joe Biden CHARISMATIC?

Wow. Did she attend the same show the rest of planet earth panned and called a GHOST TOWN?



What's next? She attends a Joe Biden rally and calls it CHARISMATIC?











The Motor City was electric with #EVs from every @GM vehicle brand on display at @NAIASDetroit. ??



?? #DetroitAutoShow2022 pic.twitter.com/mKcFMmzfg1 — Mary Barra (@mtbarra) September 26, 2022



