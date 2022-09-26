GM Boss Mary Barra Calls #DetroitAutoShow2022 'ELECTRIC'. What's Next? She Calls Joe Biden CHARISMATIC?

Agent001 submitted on 9/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:32 PM
Wow. Did she attend the same show the rest of planet earth panned and called a GHOST TOWN?What's next? She attends a Joe Biden rally and calls it CHARISMATIC?The Motor City was electric with #EVs from every @GM vehicle brand on display at @NAIASDetroit. ?? ?? #DetroitAutoShow2022 pic.twitter.com/mKcFMmzfg1— Mary Barra (@mtbarra) September 26, 2022
