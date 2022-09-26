GM Boss Mary Barra Calls #DetroitAutoShow2022 'ELECTRIC'. What's Next? She Calls Joe Biden CHARISMATIC?

Wow. Did she attend the same show the rest of planet earth panned and called a GHOST TOWN?

What's next? She attends a Joe Biden rally and calls it CHARISMATIC?








