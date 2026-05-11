"GM Boys" Are Replacing "Kia Boys" With Targeted Thefts

If the Kia Boys taught us something, it's that no car is safe out there. None. A new, horrible trend is gaining traction in Detroit, reminding us that this is still the case.

Google News icon

The more expensive everything is becoming, the more prone to theft our cars and their parts are becoming. This is what's happening these days in several Detroit neighborhoods, where thieves break into cars not necessarily to steal them but to extract their airbags.



The local media is highlighting the stories of Chevrolet Blazer and Trailblazer owners who have become victims of this new trend. Surveillance camera footage shows a thief breaking the side glass of a Trailblazer, getting inside, and walking away holding the steering wheel airbag in less than one minute.