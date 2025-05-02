GM CEO In Talks To Bring WNBA Team To Detroit

The WNBA is often the butt of jokes, but a bid for a Detroit team has attracted several high-profile investors. These reportedly include GM CEO Mary Barra, Sheila Ford Hamp, and KC Crain (CEO of Crain Communications, which owns Automotive News, Automobilwoche, and other publications).

The bid is being led by Tom and Holly Gores, who own the Detroit Pistons. A number of professional athletes are also involved including Grant Hill and Chris Webber as well as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. There are also a number of other investors, including the spouses of some people mentioned above.