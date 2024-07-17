GM CEO Mary Barra Considers Demolition Of RenCen Headquarters After Move Out

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the automaker is committed to finding a use for the Renaissance Center as GM prepares to move out next year — but she did not rule out demolition of the iconic structure.

Barra spoke Thursday before the Detroit Economic Club at the Motor City Casino addressing a wide range of topics, including GM's announcement last month that it will relocate its global headquarters in 2025 from the Renaissance Center on Detroit's waterfront to billionaire Dan Gilbert's new Hudson's Detroit building on Woodward Avenue. GM will be the anchor tenant of the Hudson building and have a 15-year lease there.