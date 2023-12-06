GM CEO Mary Barra Says Low Cost Bolt EV May Not Be Dead After All

General Motors CEO Mary Barra hinted at the return of the entry-level Chevrolet Bolt EV in the near future, which would be priced below the upcoming Equinox EV crossover.

While speaking on NPR’s Marketplace podcast, GM’s head honcho said that she’s been driving a Bolt EUV for several months and that she "absolutely loves" it, but it’s a second-generation EV, which means higher production costs than the third-gen Ultium platform, which brings a 40 percent reduction in battery costs.

As a result, the current Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will be retired by the end of the year, even though it still offers great value for money almost seven years after going into production in 2016, with a starting price of $26,500 (excluding destination charge).