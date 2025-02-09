GM CEO Mary Barra Sells 40% Of Her Stock Holdings In GM

Agent009 submitted on 9/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:39 PM
Views : 344 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com
Twitter is reporting GM CEO Mary Barra has sold 40% of her holdings in General Motors stock, offloading 372,024 shares late last month on August 28th, 2025, netting her about $21.67 million, according to a new filing. NEWS: GM CEO Mary Barra has sold 40% of her holdings in General Motors stock, offloading 372,024 shares late last month on August 28th, 2025, netting her about $21.67 million, according to a new filing. pic.twitter.com/gb8O3rg42p— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 2, 2025
NEWS: GM CEO Mary Barra has sold 40% of her holdings in General Motors stock, offloading 372,024 shares late last month on August 28th, 2025, netting her about $21.67 million, according to a new filing. pic.twitter.com/gb8O3rg42p— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 2, 2025
NEWS: GM CEO Mary Barra has sold 40% of her holdings in General Motors stock, offloading 372,024 shares late last month on August 28th, 2025, netting her about $21.67 million, according to a new filing. pic.twitter.com/gb8O3rg42p
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."— Agent009 (View Profile)
"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."
— Agent009 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news