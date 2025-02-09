GM CEO Mary Barra Sells 40% Of Her Stock Holdings In GM

Agent009 submitted on 9/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:39 PM

Twitter is reporting  GM CEO Mary Barra has sold 40% of her holdings in General Motors stock, offloading 372,024 shares late last month on August 28th, 2025, netting her about $21.67 million, according to a new filing.




 



