GM CEO Mary Barra Warns EVs Will Be A Race To The Bottom With The Cheapest Vehicles Winning

Agent009 submitted on 10/17/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:45:39 PM

Views : 378 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 Mary Barra is sounding the alarm. GM’s CEO warned that China’s escalating EV price war is putting automakers globally under intense pressure. Although she called it a “race to the bottom” with many companies losing money, Barra admitted that the American automaker isn’t immune.

“It has become a race to the bottom with pricing and the level of subsidies,” Barra told Fortune editor-in-chief Alyson Shontell on Wednesday.
 
At Fortune’s 2024 Most Powerful Women Summit this week, GM’s CEO said the company wants to stand out despite the influx of low-cost Chinese electric cars in global markets.


Read Article


GM CEO Mary Barra Warns EVs Will Be A Race To The Bottom With The Cheapest Vehicles Winning

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)