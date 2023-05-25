GM CEO Travels To China To Unlock The Secret Of Being Competitive

General Motors CEO Mary Barra has made her first visit to China since the pandemic, where the U.S. auto giant is losing ground to electric rivals Tesla Inc. and BYD Co.

Barra met with Shanghai’s leader on Wednesday, who encouraged GM to step up investments and R&D in the city, the municipal government said in a statement.

The financial hub’s party chief Chen Jining also said the auto industry is a key pillar for Shanghai and the city will continue to improve its business environment and provide better services for Chinese and international companies. Barra said that China remains a key market for GM and she looked forward to developing more clean and intelligent cars with its local partners, according to the statement.