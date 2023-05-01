GM Calls Themselves The LEADER In The EV Space - What Planet Are They On After These Numbers?

We have long held the thought that once you get into the stratosphere of management you become more disassociated with reality. Just look how out of touch our current leadership is on all levels.



With that said we really weren't shocked when Joe Biden declared GM the leader in electric vehicles, but we might of thought that GM management would have just taken that comment with a grain of salt. But it seems the clouds of management took it to heart and beleived what there were told rather than looking at the hard reality.



Well the numbers are in for the "leader" and we can see how piss poor their EV sales were in this stinging tweet.



NEWS: GM, the self-proclaimed EV space "leader," revealed today they delivered a total of 16,266 pure EVs in the US in Q4 2022.



• 16,108 Bolt EV/EUVs

• 86 Cadillac Lyriqs

• 71 Hummer EVs



Equivalent to about 3.5 days worth of global deliveries for Tesla. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ricAfAPT7f — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 5, 2023







