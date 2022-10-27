GM Can't Hire And Train Battery Techs Fast Enough - Delays 400k Goal To Next Year

General Motors said hiring and training delays in its battery manufacturing efforts will push back its goal of building 400,000 EVs in North America by 2023 back one year to 2024.

“All of our 2023 launches are progressing well. However, due to a slightly slower launch of cell and pack production than we expected, our plan is now to produce 400,000 EVs in North America over the course of 2022, 2023, and the first half of 2024,” GM CEO Mary Barra told investors during the company’s Earnings Call on Tuesday, according to BI.

Barra said the “slightly slower launch of cell and pack production” was caused by GM’s struggle to hire and train 1,000 new workers at its EV battery production plant in Warren, Ohio.