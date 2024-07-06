GM Caught Benchmarking Ferrari SF90 Against Prototype Corvettes

Car companies across the world benchmark their upcoming models against the competition all of the time. In fact, it’s that benchmarking that allows them to make such competitive products. What does it say though when General Motors is benchmarking a group of Corvette prototypes against a Ferrari SF90 Stradale? That the product in question could very well be the rumored 1,000-horsepower Zora. The group of Corvettes in question popped up in Vermillion, Ohio, about an hour from GM’s propulsion facility in Toledo. A keen-eyed Corvette fan snapped the photos below and posted them to the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) page on Facebook. Initially, they believed that the test cars were of the ZR-1 variety but that doesn’t add up.



