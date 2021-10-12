GM Ceo Mary Barra Says Biden's Extra EV Incentive's Will Get People To Adopt EVs - Doesn't She Mean To Get HER EVs To Sell?

General Motors plans to build electric cars at prices for all consumers, not just luxury cars, and government incentives could help accelerate EV adoption, CEO Mary said. Barra said Thursday. While many EV startups cater to luxury and expensive markets, GM’s portfolio covers the full range, for example the Chevrolet Equinox-sized model costs less than $ 30,000, Barra said here at the Automotive Press Association. Said at the event. Her comments come after Tesla CEO Elon Musk this week He said he opposed the Build Back Better bill With the support of the Biden administration, the law will revive Tesla and GM’s $ 7,500 credit and lift the limit on the number of eligible EVs per manufacturer. The bill also includes an additional $ 4,500 credit if the vehicle is assembled by US union workers. Opposed by many non-US-based automakers..



Read Article