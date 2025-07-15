GM Chief Engineer Hints At Radical Corvette ZR1X Model

With 1,250 horsepower from a hybridized V-8, the new ZR1X is the pinnacle of the C8 Corvette—the culmination of all things possible. At least, so we thought.

Even as the fastest, quickest, and most powerful performance car the company has ever produced, Chevrolet seemingly isn't satisfied. In a recent interview with Top Gear, chief engineer Tony Roma hinted at the possibility of an even more ridiculous Corvette down the line.

"The ZR1X is not the end of the story," he says, "it's just the latest chapter."