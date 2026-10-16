GM Chief Engineer Says Chevrolet Will No Longer Worry About The Mustang GTD And Nürburgring Track Records

Automakers battling it out for lap records is one of the coolest parts of car culture. Customers and fans get a no-holds-barred view at just what these vehicles can do. Better yet, they get to see them at the hands of a professional driver and typically on a track that most enthusiasts are familiar with. For example, in early 2026, we've seen Ford and Chevy trade top spots at the Nürburgring with the Mustang GTD and Corvette ZR1X. Watching two American brands trade punches on one of Europe's most demanding circuits is pretty entertaining. For Corvette engineer Tony Roma, though, that alone isn't enough reason to go back. Speaking on The Drivecast, GM's Executive Chief Engineer for Corvette and Performance Cars explained that his team isn't planning an immediate response to the Mustang GTD Competition. Chevrolet had already chosen Pikes Peak as its next ZR1X showcase before Ford returned to the Nürburgring this year. "I know that disappoints a lot of people," Roma acknowledged.



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