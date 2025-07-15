GM Chief Engineers Hints At Radical Corvette ZR1X Model

Agent009 submitted on 7/15/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:06:36 AM

Views : 424 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With 1,250 horsepower from a hybridized V-8, the new ZR1X is the pinnacle of the C8 Corvette—the culmination of all things possible. At least, so we thought.
 
Even as the fastest, quickest, and most powerful performance car the company has ever produced, Chevrolet seemingly isn't satisfied. In a recent interview with Top Gear, chief engineer Tony Roma hinted at the possibility of an even more ridiculous Corvette down the line.
 
"The ZR1X is not the end of the story," he says, "it's just the latest chapter."


Read Article


GM Chief Engineers Hints At Radical Corvette ZR1X Model

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)