GM Claims EVs Will Continue To Be A Drag On Earnings In 2026

Agent009 submitted on 1/27/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:12:28 PM

Views : 518 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

General Motors’ (GM) recent plans to scale back EV production in the US cost the company over $7 billion in 2025. Despite selling nearly 100,000 electric vehicles last year, GM is calling for “significantly” lower EV volume this year.
 
After reporting Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings on Tuesday, GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, said “we continue to believe in EVs,” despite the recent adjustments.

GM said in a regulatory filing on January 8 that the changes will cost it $6 billion in extra charges. The automaker reported a one-time $7.6 billion hit in 2025 due to “EV-related charges.”


Read Article


GM Claims EVs Will Continue To Be A Drag On Earnings In 2026

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)