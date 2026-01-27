GM Claims EVs Will Continue To Be A Drag On Earnings In 2026

General Motors’ (GM) recent plans to scale back EV production in the US cost the company over $7 billion in 2025. Despite selling nearly 100,000 electric vehicles last year, GM is calling for “significantly” lower EV volume this year.

After reporting Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings on Tuesday, GM’s CEO, Mary Barra, said “we continue to believe in EVs,” despite the recent adjustments.



GM said in a regulatory filing on January 8 that the changes will cost it $6 billion in extra charges. The automaker reported a one-time $7.6 billion hit in 2025 due to “EV-related charges.”