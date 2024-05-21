GM Claims It Has Conquered EV Battery Issues - Now Ready To Flood The Saturated Market

The future of the automotive industry is dependent on two things: batteries and software. Unfortunately, General Motors spent much of 2023 fumbling both. Now, as it prepares to launch some crucial electric vehicle models into a much more uncertain market, CEO Mary Barra says the biggest challenges of the Ultium revolution are in the past. That's a bold claim to make, and we'll soon see if she's right. Welcome back to Monday morning, and your Critical Materials roundup of what matters in the world of automotive, technology and mobility. Also on deck today: Kia is also increasing its portfolio of hybrid models, and a look at what exactly went "wrong" with Mercedes-Benz's EV push. (You can probably guess.)



