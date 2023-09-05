GM Claims Killing Apple Car Play Isn't About Subscriptions, It's About Selling Your Data

The new strategy is pretty much the end of CarPlay and Android Auto in General Motors vehicles. The first model to give up on this feature is the 2024 Blazer EV, with the rest of the zero-emission launches to follow in its footsteps moving forward.

Vehicles with internal combustion engines would continue to support Android Auto and CarPlay, but given General Motors' plans to go all-in on EVs by 2035, the days of these platforms are already numbered.

The announcement sparked massive controversy in the automotive world, especially as most carmakers sided with customers and promised to continue offering Android Auto and CarPlay in their vehicles. Buyers worldwide threatened to look elsewhere if General Motors sticks with its plans.