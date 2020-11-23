GM Claims New Hummer EV Only Requires Two Years To Develop

Agent009 submitted on 11/23/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:16:03 AM

1 user comments | Views : 498 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The GMC Hummer EV will demand only two years of development.

At least that’s what General Motors told CNN Business, giving it the reason for its first electric pickup truck also to be the company's development time record-breaker. The fastest car projects all over the world take about three years to complete.

In Hummer EV’s case, the first thing that helped was that GM was already developing its Ultium electric car platform. Having it almost ready will benefit the Hummer EV and all other vehicles planned to use it.



Read Article


GM Claims New Hummer EV Only Requires Two Years To Develop

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

R-E-C-A-L-L-S

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/23/2020 12:36:09 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]